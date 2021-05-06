Helena Capital's Audrey Hofer nets 2nd Gatorade volleyball player of the year award

CHICAGO — Audrey Hofer is again Montana's Gatorade volleyball player of the year.

Hofer, a 5-foot-8 senior setter from Helena Capital, was named Montana's recipient of the Gatorade award on Thursday. She also won the award in 2018-19, starting a run of three consecutive awards for the Bruins. Hofer's Capital teammate, Paige Bartsch, was the 2019-20 winner.

Hofer helped the Bruins to a 17-0 record and a third straight Class AA state championship last fall. She compiled 482 assists, 116 digs, 60 kills, 25 blocks and 20 service aces on the season. Hofer recorded 47 assists in Capital's five-set win over Great Falls CMR in the state championship match, helping the Bruins extend their Class AA-record winning streak to 71 games. Hofer was named the Class AA player of the year and American Volleyball Coaches Association first-team All-American.

“Audrey shows consistency, finesse, quick thinking and leadership on the court,” Missoula Sentinel coach Kasey Arceniega said in a media release distributed by Gatorade. “Her ability to run any offense and connect with her hitters is unlike any setter I have seen at the high school level.”

According to the media release, the Gatorade award "distinguishes Hofer as Montana's best high school volleyball player." The award also recognizes academic achievement and volunteer work. Hofer has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average, volunteered as a youth volleyball coach as part of the local chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and worked last spring as a virtual teaching assistant for elementary school music classes.

Hofer, who has signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball at Montana State, is now a finalist for the national player of the year award, which will be announced in May. She also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a youth sports organization of her choosing and is eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization she chose is deserving of one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year.

After winning the 2018-19 award, Hofer presented the Helena Family YMCA with a $10,000 check as part of the Gatorade Play It Forward spotlight grant campaign.