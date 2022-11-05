Eastern AA volleyball: West, Senior set for all Billings final

GREAT FALLS — Billings West and Billings Senior both won their semifinal matchups at the Eastern AA divisional volleyball tournament in Great Falls, clinching a state berth and setting up an all Magic City final on Saturday.

In the first semifinal, Billings West handled Bozeman Gallatin in three sets (25-18, 25-21, 25-17). Sydney Pierce led the way for the Bears with 11 kills and four blocks. Addie Allen contributed with 34 assists while Austin Long had 16 digs. Karsen Breeding led Gallatin with a match high 12 kills.

Later, Billings Senior knocked off Great Falls CMR on their home court in four sets (25-18, 18-25, 25-20, 25-15). Piper Jette led the Broncs with 13 kills, while Izzy Ping added 12. Rylee Kogolshak contributed 41 assists. Ella Cochran had a match high 17 kills for the Rustlers.

Billings Senior and Billings West will meet in Saturday's championship match at 2 p.m., to hash out the top two seeds at next week's state tournament in Bozeman. Great Falls CMR and Bozeman Gallatin still have a chance to advance to state with a win in loser out action against Bozeman and Belgrade respectively at 9 a.m.