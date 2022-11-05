Eastern AA volleyball: Billings West claims title with four-set win over Billings Senior

GREAT FALLS — The Billings West volleyball team claimed an Eastern AA divisional title on Saturday, topping crosstown rival Billings Senior in four sets (19-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-19).

West fell in the first set, before locking in and winning the next three.

Sydney Pierce led the way with a match high 22 kills for the Bears, including the final two dramatic points of the match. Addie Allen added 44 assists while Austin Long contributed 17 digs.

Billings West earns the No. 1 seed out of the East at the state tournament in Bozeman next week, Senior will be the No. 2 seed.

In the consolation final, Bozeman Gallatin earned the No. 3 seed with a four set win (25-22, 16-25, 25-22, 25-17) over Great Falls CMR, who will head to state as the No. 4 seed.