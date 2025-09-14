GREAT FALLS — While Tayah Osier is usually seen spiking a volleyball to the ground or recording state-qualifying marks in the long and high jump, it's what she does outside of high school athletics that impresses.

"I participate in a lot of extracurriculars," Osier told MTN Sports at Great Falls CMR's volleyball practice this past Tuesday. "I'm in HOSA (Health Occupations for Students of America) — future health professionals. I just started up in leadership high school this year and MHSA SAC (student advisory council), that's something new and I'm really excited to ... advocate for our sports here at school, and I'm going to try to be the biggest help I can."

Class Act: Great Falls CMR junior Tayah Osier taking medical aspirations to worldwide competitions

Osier has competed in unique events because of her involvement with HOSA.

"We competed at the state competition, I did CPR and first aid, and then health education, and I placed first in both of those," Osier said. "I did it with my partner Riley Virts, both of the events. And this summer, we actually went to Nashville for HOSA nationals and we competed. We didn't place top 10, but we did really good."

The national competition was a great experience, she said.

"We're competing against China, Japan, everywhere in the nation, it was so cool," Osier said. "There were so many people there ... and there was a bunch of, like, learning opportunities. Like, I learned so much from there and it really broadened my knowledge about the medical field in general."

Danielle Woods, the head coach of the Rustler volleyball team, said Osier really impresses her.

"She's always doing something, I swear that girl doesn't take a break," Woods said. "I love seeing kids like that grow in more aspects than just sports so it's very special to see a kid like Tayah be able to grow in all areas."

With what she does outside of athletic competition, Osier said she does a good deal of work in the community.

"Last year we did The Lost Enzyme Project, and that was huge," Osier said. According to its website, The Lost Enzyme Project is a non-profit organization that raises money "for the development of an enzyme replacement therapy for Beta-mannosidosis." Beta-mannosidosis is a rare disorder that affects the body's ability to process some sugars.

"We raised so much money," Osier added, "and I just love to see how our community comes together to help out just in one of those cases which is huge. But we're doing a lot more of that this year and I'm excited to compete again, too."

Like Osier mentioned, she is starting up two new roles. She'll serve on the student advisory council for the MHSA and is now involved in the CMR leadership program.

"I'm excited to lead my school and be a big leadership role," Osier said. "Be a leader and represent my school in all the ways I can."

Osier has plans to pursue a career in the medical field, she said, and it seems like she's well on her way to doing so.