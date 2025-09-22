Nominate a Class Act

MTN Sports' weekly "Class Act" series highlights the student in student-athletes.

Do you know a student-athlete with an exceptional grade-point average? How about one that recorded a perfect score on the ACTs? A multi-talented kid who succeeds in other extracurricular activities like music, Business Professionals of America or 4-H?

Or what about those people who are making their schools and communities better places for everybody?

MTN Sports wants to tell those stories and spotlight the good in the Treasure State, but your help is needed. If you know any student-athletes, whether in high school or college, who are doing exceptional things, nominate them to be featured in the "Class Act" series by completing the form below.