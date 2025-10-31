Bozeman wins in five sets to hand Gallatin first volleyball loss of season

BOZEMAN — Bozeman High handed Gallatin its first loss of the season Thursday night. The Hawks won three straight sets to take the match in five sets in the regular-season finale.

Gallatin won the first two, 25-21 and 25-15. But then the home team grabbed the momentum in the third and won 25-23.

It was a wild back and forth in the fourth set until Bozeman finally secured two straight points to win 28-26.

The Hawks controlled the fifth set and won 15-12 to grab the win and split the crosstown series for the regular season.

For full highlights of this game, click the video reel above.

Up next for both teams in the state tournament in two weeks, which is down the street at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the campus of Montana State University.