Bozeman Hawks volleyball beats crosstown rival Gallatin Raptors 3-1

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Hawks took down the Gallatin Raptors 3-1 on Tuesday night in the first of two crosstown volleyball meetings this season.

The Hawks won this one in Raptor Gym — a packed house split down the middle between blue and red.

The Hawks won the first two sets. They took the first set 26-24, despite a late rally from the Raptors. They took the second set 25-22.

Then the Raptors dominated the third set 25-13. It didn't faze the Hawks, to captured the fourth 25-19 and the match in four sets.

The second crosstown matchup between the teams is Oct. 26. For full highlights from Tuesday's match, check the video reel above.