BOZEMAN — Top-ranked and undefeated Bozeman Gallatin defeated crosstown foe and third-ranked Bozeman 3-0 in Eastern AA volleyball action Thursday.

The Raptors totaled 28 kills in the win, with Kansas State commit Cadence Lundgren leading her team with 10. Jorie Houk led in assists for the Raptors at 17, and Lundgren led in blocks with seven.

This win moves the Raptors to 13-0 on the season. Bozeman falls to 11-2.

