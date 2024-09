BOZEMAN — Bozeman Gallatin jumped to an 8-0 on the season after a 3-1 win over Billings Skyview in Raptor Gymnasium on Thursday night.

Skyview won the second set, which is the first set Gallatin has lost this season.

Gallatin's Cadence Lundgren, a Kansas State commit, led her team in kills with 12. She and Makayla Coleman both had five blocks which also led the team. Taylor Speake led the team with 17 digs.

