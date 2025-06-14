BILLINGS — Inside the red-accented gymnasium of Lockwood High School, Team Blue found a way to win Friday night's Montana All Star Volleyball Classic 3-1 over the Red squad.

Watch the video below to see Friday's all-star action:

Blue powers past Red in Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic, 3-1

Kansas State commit Cadence Lundgren of Bozeman Gallatin led everybody with 19 kills while Addie Falls Down of Billings Senior served up 20 assists, helping lead the Blue team to the four-set win, 25-22, 20-25, 25-14, 25-20.

Avaree Thompson of Billings Senior and Juliana McFarland of Belgrade each finished with nine digs.

Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Players compete in the fourth annual Midland Roundtable Montana Volleybal All-Star Classic on Friday, June 13, 2025, at Lockwood High School in Billings.

Helena High graduate Birdie Heuiser led the Red team with 17 kills. Teammate Lauren Fox of Bozeman High led everybody in assists with 33. Red outlasted Blue in digs 71-54, though roles reversed in assists with Blue delivering 43 to Red's 34, and kills 48 to 36.

Greg Rachac / MTN Sports The Red team celebrates a point during the Midland Roundtable's fourth annual Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic on Friday, June 13, 2025, at Lockwood High School in Billings.

All 18 players chosen for the Midland Roundtable's fourth annual all-star match have signed to play collegiately.

