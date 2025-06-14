Blue powers past Red in Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic, 3-1

BILLINGS — Inside the red-accented gymnasium of Lockwood High School, Team Blue found a way to win Friday night's Montana All Star Volleyball Classic 3-1 over the Red squad.
Watch the video below to see Friday's all-star action:
Kansas State commit Cadence Lundgren of Bozeman Gallatin led everybody with 19 kills while Addie Falls Down of Billings Senior served up 20 assists, helping lead the Blue team to the four-set win, 25-22, 20-25, 25-14, 25-20.
Avaree Thompson of Billings Senior and Juliana McFarland of Belgrade each finished with nine digs.
Helena High graduate Birdie Heuiser led the Red team with 17 kills. Teammate Lauren Fox of Bozeman High led everybody in assists with 33. Red outlasted Blue in digs 71-54, though roles reversed in assists with Blue delivering 43 to Red's 34, and kills 48 to 36.
All 18 players chosen for the Midland Roundtable's fourth annual all-star match have signed to play collegiately.