All-class state volleyball: Day 1 roundup

BOZEMAN — What a first day at the all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the campus of Montana State University.

The day started with three teams — Gallatin, Billings Central and Circle — seeking their third consecutive state championships. By the end of it, only Gallatin is headed to the undefeated semifinal.

Related:



Billings Central was swept by Columbia Falls in the first round of the Class A tournament as part of a banner day for the Western A. All four teams from the West won their first-round matches, relegating the Rams and their Eastern A counterparts to the loser's bracket. Frenchtown will meet Bigfork in the undefeated semi after knocking off West champion Polson in the second round.

The Valkyries survived a five-set thriller with Columbia Falls in the final match of the first day.

WATCH SECOND-ROUND HIGHLIGHTS FROM CLASS A:

State A: Western foes Bigfork, Frenchtown to duel in undefeated semifinal

On the Class C court, Circle played Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine in the second round for the third straight year. The Wildcats, winners of the past two State C titles, had gotten the better of D-G-S-G the past two years. But not this time, as the Bearcats earned an emphatic sweep to secure their place in the undefeated semi.

D-G-S-G, which also defeated Circle in the girls basketball state championship game last March, will play Manhattan Christian at 6 p.m. Friday.

WATCH SECOND-ROUND HIGHLIGHTS FROM CLASS C:

State C: D-G-S-G, Manhattan Christian to meet in undefeated semifinal

Gallatin, meanwhile, did reach the undefeated semifinal with a sweep of Belgrade. The Raptors will face crosstown rival Bozeman High in what figures to be a highly entertaining match.

WATCH SECOND-ROUND HIGHLIGHTS FROM CLASS AA:

State AA: Bozeman, Gallatin to renew rivalry in undefeated semifinal

And in Class B, Southern B foes Huntley Project and Jefferson will meet in the undefeated semi. The two played three times at last week's Southern B divisional tournament, with the Red Devils winning the semifinal meeting, but the Panthers rallying back to force — and win — an if-necessary championship. Jefferson has never won a state volleyball title, while Project has won 16.

WATCH SECOND-ROUND HIGHLIGHTS FROM CLASS B:

State B: Jefferson, Huntley Project to tangle in undefeated semifinal

Matches resume at 10 a.m. Friday with loser-out action.