West softball finishes second in Eastern AA with win over Belgrade

BELGRADE — Coming into this week, the Belgrade Panthers sat third in Eastern AA right behind Billings West, whom they lost to back in April.

With both teams coming into Thursday afternoon's rematch having an identical record of 13-4, the winner clinched second place in Eastern AA.

After a scoreless first inning, Billings West jumped ahead 2-0 and never looked back, rolling past Belgrade 15-1.

Alison Eldridge pitched a full seven innings for the Golden Bears throwing 99 pitches and five strikeouts. She allowed five hits, which included a home run by Belgrade's Maddie Tomasetti.

Meanwhile, the bats were hot for Billings West. Off of two pitchers, the Golden Bears notched 16 hits for 12 RBIs.

McKinsey Matthews led the way with 4 RBIs, which was highlighted by a home run.

Both Belgrade and Billings West will close out their regular season Saturday, May 15. The Lady Panthers will travel to Missoula for a non-conference game against Big Sky while the Golden Bears will host a doubleheader against Helena and Capital.