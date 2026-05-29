Weather forecast forces change to Class B/C state softball tourney schedule

BILLINGS — The schedule for the Class B/C state softball tournament has been altered to account for the potential for bad weather in the Billings area this weekend.

The original schedule called for play to wrap up Saturday at Stewart Park, but officials announced Thursday that the schedule will be condensed to allow for the tournament to finish Friday.

Photos: Day 1 of the 2026 Class B/C state softball tournament in Billings

Four first-round games remained scheduled for Thursday, but two second-round winners bracket games were moved up to be played Thursday at 6 p.m. instead of Friday at 10 a.m. Two loser-out games were also moved from Friday to Thursday night at 8 p.m.

The undefeated semifinal will now be played Friday at 12 p.m., with the championship slated for Friday at 4 and, if necessary, 6 p.m. Loser-out games will also be played Friday at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., with the third-place game set for 2.

As of Thursday evening, Saturday's weather forecast in the Billings area called for an 85% chance of precipitation.

