Photos: Day 1 of the 2026 Class B/C state softball tournament in Billings

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next