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Photos: Day 1 of the 2026 Class B/C state softball tournament in Billings

3.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 32 (2).JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 31.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 29.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 30.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 26.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 27.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 28.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 24.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 25.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 22.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 23.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 19.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 20.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 21.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 17.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 18.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 15.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 16.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 12.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 13.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 14.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 10.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 11.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 8.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 9.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 5.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 6.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 7.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 4.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 1.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 2.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 43.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 44.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 45.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 41.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 42.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 39.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 40.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 36.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 37.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 38.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 34.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 35.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 33.JPG Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Photos: Day 1 of the 2026 Class B/C state softball tournament in Billings

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Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
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