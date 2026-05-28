Photos: Day 1 of the 2026 Class B/C state softball tournament in Billings
Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Teams compete during the first day of the Class B/C state softball tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Stewart Park in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports