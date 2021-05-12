Manhattan softball punches divisionals ticket with shutout win over Anaconda

MANHATTAN — With divisionals right around the corner, the bats were hot for Manhattan softball Tuesday afternoon as they hosted their last home game of the regular season shutting out the Anaconda Copperheads 13-0.

It wasn't until the bottom of the second inning that the bats came alive for the Tigers. Shayla Shea scored the first two runs with a fly ball to centerfield, which Anaconda dropped for an error.

With two outs on the board, Manhattan rallied eight straight runs to close out the second inning.

Shea hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the third to extend the Tigers' lead 11-0, finishing 2-4 on the day.

The Lady Tigers will close out their regular season with a doubleheader Saturday, May 15 against Shepard and Huntley Project before divisionals start the following week in Florence.