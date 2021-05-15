Kalispell Glacier's Kynzie Mohl comes full circle with commitment to Montana Grizzlies softball

KALISPELL — Kynzie Mohl was selected as a first team all-state and all-conference utility player, and defensive MVP for the Kalispell Glacier softball team. She has been representing the 406 as a leader since she started playing softball, and now that Montana representation continues in a Griz uniform.

“I'm originally from Missoula so I'm really excited to get back to my hometown," Mohl said.

Competition has been in Mohl's blood since she was six playing both softball and volleyball, but even back then she had been thinking about this moment.

“I always really wanted to play for the Griz so as soon as they got a program that's where I wanted to go," Mohl said.

Getting recognition as a female athlete isn't something we’ve always seen, but recently there's been a sign of hope that we could be turning the corner. Glacier softball coach Abby Cannolly and Mohl both said that they felt that in the recruitment.

"We have had some great success with our girls," Connolly said. "We have two that are currently playing college, one at Providence University (in Great Falls) and then one at Walla Walla Community (College) and then Kynzie who's recruited for the Griz and we got a couple more that are being looked at right now.

"Five years ago, a player like Kynzie wouldn't have been able to play at a really quality program in her hometown and now that's a reality and so we get to watch her and all these young fans who watched her grow up get to go be Griz softball fans so it's huge."

Mohl said getting the call that she’d represent home didn’t even feel real.

“I did like a Zoom call because I couldn't really go visit campus because of COVID," Mohl explained. "So when we had our Zoom call and they showed me a video and then at the end of the video it said we want you on our 2021 team it like felt like a dream like I didn't think it was real."

It's not just Kynzie riding this momentum as the Glacier High School softball team finished the regular season 19-2 overall and 12-2 in the Western AA and is on an eight-game winning streak. The State AA softball tournament will be held in Kalispell May 27-29.