Helena pitcher Faith Howard lifting Bengals atop Western AA

HELENA — The Helena High School softball team sits atop the Western AA standings with two games to go in the regular season, and a huge part of the Bengals’ success starts with senior pitcher Faith Howard.

“Faith’s a great person, just a person of high character, a person that always seems to kind of find the best in everybody else,” said Helena head coach Ryan Schulte. “ ... And I think that’s a big part of why she has the success she does because she’s just genuinely herself all the time. And she knows who that is, and she’s true to it.”

Howard has thrown two no hitters and recorded 11 double-digit-strikeout games this season. She routinely leaves batters looking lost without a map, especially when throwing her signature rise ball.

“I’ve been working on it since freshman year, and it’s done me good throughout all four years,” said Howard. “It was working really good at state two years ago when we got second place. So, yeah, I just have trust in it, because it’s been successful in the past. So, yeah, that’s definitely my best pitch.”

And with Helena High in firm control of the Western AA’s top seed, the impact Howard and her rise ball have had on the Bengals' success cannot be overstated.

“I mean, it’s a huge role,” said Schulte. “And Faith’s a person that’s going to turn and look at everybody else, and she’s going to point to teammates. ... But certainly what it is, is her confidence. I think it’s just her confidence in the circle that makes us a more confident team. And I think the girls buy into that and it becomes contagious.”

Howard is committed to play collegiate softball for MSU Billings next season.