Helena High softball readies for regular-season push

HELENA — It's coming to the end of the line for the Class AA regular-season softball schedule and the Helena High Bengals sit in fourth place with three conference games left to go. From day one to now a handful of things have changed for the Bengals.

"I do think that our confidence has really grown for each of us individually," said senior Brooke Ark. "Just like the experience for us all... I think that there were three of us with playing time on varsity. And so I think the experience has really helped a lot with that."

"We're a lot of new girls, none of us had really ever played together. I've gotten to know a lot of new girls this year and a lot of really good athletes," said senior Reegan Walsh. "I think for the most part we've just come together and that's been the biggest part about just our success this year."

The Bengals currently sit at 7-4 this year in conference play, and 9-6 overall just one game behind their crosstown rival, the Helena Capital Bruins, in the Western AA Standings. As this season gets ready to come to a close and the Bengals ready up for the postseason, those postseason dreams are starting to become a reality for the Bengals.

"Yesterday, we had senior night, and that really kind of made this all real," said Ark. "I think just spending as much time and really just enjoying every moment together with my team. They really are my family and they have my back and I have theirs and just enjoying every minute I can with them."

The final regular-season push for the Helena High Bengals begins on Thursday when they head to Missoula to take on the Sentinel Spartans and the Big Sky Eagles. The Bengals' final matchup of the regular season is against none other than the Helena Capital Bruins on May 11.