Helena High, Capital softball teams ready for Tuesday crosstown matchup

HELENA — The Helena High and Helena Capital softball teams will play the first of two crosstown matchups this season Tuesday afternoon at Mike Miller Fields.

Helena High enters crosstown atop the Western AA standings with a 5-1 record in the Western AA. Defending state champion Capital is 3-4 in the league.

“In the big picture, this is an opportunity for us to stay at the top and be 6-1 as we go into the second half of the season,” said Helena coach Ryan Schulte. “And so, for that and that alone, this is a big game. It’s an opportunity for us to kind of put ourselves at the top of the standings and remain at the top of the standings as we flip over to the second half of conference play.”

But in other ways, Schulte’s messaging to his team in the leadup to crosstown has downplayed the game’s significance.

“The messaging has just been like; it’s just another game,” said Helena senior shortstop Leea Turner. “And we are focused on ourselves and how good we can do.”

But beyond just the game, Turner said crosstown represents a chance to make some memories with her teammates.

“I think I’m most looking forward to spending my first crosstown of my senior year with my best friends,” said Turner. “We’ve been focusing really hard, and we’re ready to continue the tradition of rivalry.”

Capital appeared equally as ready to continue that tradition of rivalry — and the Bruins will get to do it on their home field.

“We’re just going to play it like any other game,” said Capital coach Ashten Broadhead. “We’ve got a really young squad this year, and we’ve made improvements each game as we go. And we have different ways on and off the field to measure our success, so we’re just chunking away at our team goals here.”

And like their Bengal counterparts, Bruin players said the messaging from their coaches has also been to treat crosstown just like any other game.

“Believe in yourself, y’know, because (Broadhead) believes in us,” said Capital senior second baseman Jaci Lyman. “And she always wants to make sure that we feel like we believe in ourselves. And I think that helps all of us. I think that we just need to focus on the basics and really just take a deep breath for this one.”

And although both sides said they’re treating crosstown just like any other game, the bragging rights that will be at stake Tuesday afternoon still loom large.

“You always want to beat your crosstown rivals. It’s a big game,” said Lyman. “Usually, more people are here to watch — just the atmosphere is a little bit more aggressive. And I think that there’s some things that are personal there that helps drive you.”

