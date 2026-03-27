'Growing season' ahead for reigning Western AA softball champ Helena

HELENA — Spring in Montana isn’t always conducive to playing ball outside. Nonetheless, the Helena High softball team still has a season to prepare for.

The Bengals held practice Thursday in Helena High’s upper gym, setting up makeshift batting cages.

“You gotta be flexible,” Helena head coach Ryan Schulte told MTN Sports. “Thankfully, after doing this long enough, you kind of have enough plans in your back pocket that you know what you need to do and what you need to get ready and how to best use the time that you have. So, be adaptable. That’s the best thing that I can say about it.”

Helena is looking to continue the success it found last year when the Bengals finished atop the Western AA standings with a 17-2 overall record.

“We can learn from it,” senior pitcher and third baseman Rylee Murgel said. “But I think what we just need to do is have fun on our own and be Team 41, as we can be. It’s a new team. Everything’s different. But I think just learning from what last year meant for us and carrying it over.”

But finding success this season will certainly look different than it did last season. The Bengals will have to replace the production of some key seniors who graduated – including Gatorade player of the year Faith Howard.

“I mean, it’s just like a growing season,” junior shortstop Dakota Lieberg said. “So, we all have to, honestly, just show each other that we trust each other and that we can do it. And just have fun out there — play our hardest.”

Helena’s regular season begins Tuesday with the Bengals hosting Belgrade.