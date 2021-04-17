Watch
Great Falls High, CMR softball sweeps Butte

GREAT FALLS -- Great Falls High and Great Falls CMR each defeated Butte on Friday afternoon in a doubleheader at the Multi-Sports Complex.

The Bison (4-1) faced the Bulldogs (2-5) first defeated Butte 17-8. Butte scored the first two runs of the game in the top of the first inning, before GFH tied the game in the bottom half.

Great Falls High exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the second to take a 9-2 lead, but Butte cut the lead to 9-8 with six runs in the third.

The Bison hit two home runs in the 4th inning to add some insurance to their lead, and held Butte scoreless the rest of the way.

Great Falls CMR (4-1) scored first in the bottom of the first when Cadence Propios drove in Sarah Faulk, who was on third after a triple. The Rustlers rolled from there in a 12-1 win.

The Bison and Rustlers open Eastern AA conference play on Saturday with a doubleheader against Billings West at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

