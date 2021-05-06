Ennis softball on pace for first-ever conference championship, sweeps Deer Lodge

ENNIS — The Ennis Mustangs hosted a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon against Deer Lodge to kick off their final week of conference play, sweeping the Wardens 13-1 and 25-0.

Heading into Wednesday the Mustangs sat second in league play. Their sweep over Deer Lodge puts Ennis in position to win their first-ever conference championship, but to do so, the Mustangs will have to beat Anaconda Thursday afternoon.

The Mustangs are in their second season as a program, with their inaugural year being in 2019.