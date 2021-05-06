Watch
High School SportsHigh School Softball

Actions

Ennis softball on pace for first-ever conference championship, sweeps Deer Lodge

items.[0].videoTitle
Ennis Softball
Posted at 11:15 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 01:15:21-04

ENNIS — The Ennis Mustangs hosted a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon against Deer Lodge to kick off their final week of conference play, sweeping the Wardens 13-1 and 25-0.

Heading into Wednesday the Mustangs sat second in league play. Their sweep over Deer Lodge puts Ennis in position to win their first-ever conference championship, but to do so, the Mustangs will have to beat Anaconda Thursday afternoon.

The Mustangs are in their second season as a program, with their inaugural year being in 2019.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website and mobile app