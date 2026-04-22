Great Falls CMR softball sweeps Helena teams; Capital, Helena top Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls CMR swept the Helena schools Tuesday, defeating Helena Capital 14-4 and Helena High 9-2 in crosstown softball action.

WATCH: Highlights from Great Falls

CMR softball sweeps Helena schools; Capital, Helena top GFH

The Rustlers broke open the Capital game with a 10-run second inning, with Ruby Dean collecting three hits and Myli Adams driving in three runs.

CMR completed the sweep behind Ella Cron, who struck out 11 in a complete game over Helena.

Against Great Falls High, Helena rolled to a 13-3 win behind Bailey Smith, who drove in six runs, including a three-run home run.

Capital also handled the Bison, beating Great Falls High 20-8. Madi Emmert had three hits, while Allie Allen drove in four runs.

