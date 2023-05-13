No raining on Great Falls CMR's parade in 16-0 victory over Bozeman Gallatin

BOZEMAN — Despite the overcast conditions Saturday afternoon at Bozeman Gallatin High School there was no raining on Great Falls CMR's parade. The Rustlers beat the Raptors 16-0 on the softball diamond Saturday thanks to an early outburst.

After a scoreless first inning, it did not take long for CMR to heat up. The Rustlers notched ten total runs in the top of that inning. The first coming from Brooke Powers. Myli Adams added an RBI single, as did Jenna Etcheberry and Jaclyn Kleinsasser.

Brie Ginnaty followed with a two-run home run, and the Rustlers were well on their way to a five-inning mercy-rule victory. Etcheberry was one of the catalysts with two RBIs and three runs scored.

