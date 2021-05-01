Belgrade softball shuts out Bozeman 15-0, extends winning streak to 5

BELGRADE — Coming into Saturday, Belgrade softball was riding a four-game win streak and looking to make it five against the Bozeman Hawks. The Panthers put the hammer on Bozeman early, winning 15-0 in just three innings of play.

Belgrade's pitcher, Arin Eaton, allowed zero hits through three innings with four strikeouts.

At bat, Taylor Thomas went 2-2 bringing in 3 RBIs. Shaylis Osler and Khloey Robinson followed with two RBIs each.

The Panthers improve their overall record to 10-2, but the real test comes Tuesday, May 4 against Billings Senior.

After starting out 3-0, they received their first loss of the season against the Broncs losing 4-2 on April 13.

Their only other loss was against Billings Senior on April 20.