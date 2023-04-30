Belgrade sweeps Bozeman Gallatin in softball doubleheader

BELGRADE — It was the perfect spring day for softball on Saturday, and Belgrade took care of business by sweeping Bozeman Gallatin in a senior day doubleheader, winning 11-1 and 16-4.

The first game did start out with a Gallatin run from Madison Coleman in the top of the first, but that would be the only run the Raptors scored all game. It was all Belgrade from there. The first home run of the day was from Ella Seaman, a grand slam.

She had another homer in the fourth to help her team take a 9-1 lead on the Raptors. Sierra Tuss closed the first game in the fifth inning with a two-RBI single and the mercy rule was enacted.

Game 2 went the full seven innings, but the Panthers again were able to keep a steady lead throughout the game. Belgrade's Tara Osler hit a three-run home run to power the offense.

