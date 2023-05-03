Belgrade Panthers sweep Bozeman Hawks in softball doubleheader

BOZEMAN — The Belgrade Panthers swept the Bozeman Hawks in their doubleheader on Tuesday. Belgrade is coming off a doubleheader win against Bozeman Gallatin, and the team that beat Bozeman last week.

After a 45 minute lightning delay, both teams were able to take the field for their first of two games. The first inning saw no scores, but things quickly heated up in the second.

Belgrade’s lone score of the inning at the top of the second came from an RBI double from the senior Tara Osler. Tayler Thomas scored. And then in the bottom of the second, Bozeman had two scores, one coming from Chloe Burkhart off the Anna Toth hit.

The third saw much action in the top of the inning. Four Bozeman players scored, two being Abbie Morin and Ella Seaman with the runs in after a couple errors from the Hawks. Bozeman kept chipping away, and Burkhart had the lone run for the Hawks in the third.

Things picked back up in the sixth, Belgrade scored four more runs and just stamping home their win in the seventh, adding another four more to win 13-5. The teams quickly turned around to play each other again. It was a bit of a closer score, with the Panthers coming out on top and winning 7-4.