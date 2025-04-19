All 15 Class AA softball teams meet Saturday in Great Falls for East/West crossover

GREAT FALLS — Beside the state tournament, the biggest Class AA softball event of the season took place Saturday as all 15 teams — Bozeman forfeited its varsity campaign — met at Great Falls' Multi Sports Complex for the annual East/West crossover.

Games featuring the top two teams in each division such as Belgrade versus Helena High and Billings Senior facing Missoula Big Sky were played, including many other noteworthy matchups.

Highlights are available in the above video player.

Final scores from Saturday:

Helena 3, Belgrade 0

Missoula Big Sky 7, Billings Senior 4

Kalispell Glacier 4, Billings West 3

Bozeman Gallatin 10, Butte 5

Great Falls CMR 12, Helena Capital 1

Missoula Sentinel 17, Billings Skyview 3

Great Falls 12, Kalispell Flathead 10

Helena 13, Billings Senior 11

Missoula Big Sky 7, Belgrade 5

Kalispell Glacier 18, Bozeman Gallatin 2

Great Falls CMR 15, Missoula Sentinel 0

Missoula Helgate 7, Great Falls 5

Billings Skyview 15, Helena Capital 12