Bozeman to forfeit varsity softball season, attempt to play JV schedule

MISSOULA — After struggling to field enough players, the Bozeman High School softball team will forfeit its varsity competition this season, district activities director Mark Ator told MTN Sports.

“We’re foregoing a varsity schedule,” Ator said. “We’re looking to schedule JV games for our current team, which is comprised of mostly younger players.”

Ator said the Hawks had just 12 players go out for softball this spring and had several players change their minds about competing. Ator said several players signed up late, and he estimated 10 younger players will make up the roster.

He also noted that he and first-year coach Troy Hostetler are actively trying to recruit more girls to play.

Hostetler, who is also the head coach of the Bozeman boys basketball team, previously coached the softball team and returned this season to try to help stabilize a program that has struggled in recent years. The Hawks won just one game in 2024, three in 2023, five in 2022 and one in 2021. There wasn’t a season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ator expressed disappointment and frustration that the Hawks are in this position.

“A Class AA school with the quality of athletes we have and we can’t field a softball team,” he lamented. “It’s disappointing, but we're still working hard to have a season.”

Ator said he has notified the Montana High School Association staff and Class AA activities directors that Bozeman is unable to field a varsity team this spring.

