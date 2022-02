EUREKA — The last time Eureka and Whitefish met Eureka won, 57-25.

However, on Thursday in Eureka, the Bulldogs came out on top 44-38.

Whitefish went on a 10-point run putting the Bulldogs up 29-19 going into the half. The Lions fought back after the half inching closer in the deficit.

However, Erin Wilde went on another run for the Bulldogs as she was Whitefish's leading scorer in the game with 17 points including four 3-pointers.