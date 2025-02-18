Unbeaten No. 3 Plenty Coups girls searching for program's first Class C state tourney berth

PRYOR — The third-ranked Plenty Coups girls basketball team is just one game from running the table in the regular season, as it's 16 wins and counting for the Warriors.

"I'd say we're working more as a team. We're doing better at that this year, involving everyone on the court," said Brynecia Hugs.

"We're actually sharing the ball, playing team basketball. It's not just a one-man show any more, it's all five," head coach and former St. Labre star Shiloh McCormick said. "Then the bench comes in and I say, 'Go do this!' and they go and do it. Granted, we've gotten a lot better since the beginning of the season."

Hugs is undoubtedly the catalyst for the Warriors, as the junior has amassed well over 1,000 points in her career. It's the growth of her teammates, though, that has allowed Plenty Coups to flourish.

The Warriors are one of just four unbeaten teams remaining in Class C girls basketball, and they've set their sights on a trip to Butte in mid-March for the state tournament. The Plenty Coups girls have never made that far, according to multiple people involved in the program.

"It's honestly good vibes. It's something that the community has been needing, especially for this community. Hardin has their state titles, Lodge Grass has theirs. Why not have one here? Especially for the girls. It's a long time coming for the girls program," McCormick said.

McCormick may be a familiar name to basketball fans, having scored over 2,000 points during her playing career at St. Labre. She then played at MSU-Northern and Rocky Mountain College. Because of that, her words carry a little more weight.

"I'm glad I can have some kind of positive influence on the girls. Even within the community I'm glad they trusted me enough and hired me to lead the girls, and I'm doing it to the best of my abilities," McCormick said.

McCormick hopes her first season on the sidelines coincides with Plenty Coups' first trip to state.

