MTN Sports girls basketball power rankings for Feb. 17

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school girls basketball power rankings for games played through Feb. 15:

MTN Sports Power Rankings

Girls basketball

(Through games of Feb. 15, 2025)

Class AA

1. Billings West (15-1)

2. Gallatin (13-1)

3. Helena (9-5)

4. Missoula Hellgate (10-5)

5. Butte (11-5)

Class A

1. Billings Central (17-0)

2. Dillon (14-1)

3. Havre (16-2)

4. Bigfork (14-2)

5. Frenchtown (12-3)

Class B

(Regular season - final)

1. Huntley Project (18-1)

2. Shepherd (16-2)

3. Baker (15-3)

4. Fairfield (16-1)

5. Malta (14-4)

6. Missoula Loyola (14-3)

7. Ennis (14-2)

8. Big Timber (14-4)

9. Florence (16-2)

10. Jefferson (15-3)

Class C

(Regular season - final)

1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (18-0)

2. Melstone (18-0)

3. Plenty Coups (17-0)

4. Bainville (18-0)

5. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (17-1)

6. Terry (17-1)

7. Seeley-Swan (15-3)

8. Circle (14-4)

9. Plentywood (14-4)

10. Fort Benton (13-4)

