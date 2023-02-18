Tailyn Black shines as Bozeman girls basketball enters final stretch of season

BOZEMAN — Tailyn Black is Bozeman High’s star point guard. She has everything you need on the court; she can throw dimes and she can hit the big shots. But most importantly, she’s an even better teammate.

You could even hear how much she matters to the community on her senior night, with the crowd erupting when it heard her name called.

Black has spent four years playing on Bozeman’s hardwood, and her senior night meant even more, as she shared it with her fellow teammates and most importantly her family.

“My whole family’s gone to Bozeman High, [my] cousins, [my] mom and [my] dad. So it means a lot for this community and the support that they all show. It’s just incredible. I wouldn’t get that opportunity anywhere else,” Black said.

The game didn’t end the way she wanted, as the Hawks lost 44-42 in overtime and she fouled out late into extra time. But she hit the big shots to put her team in a position to win and left it all on the court, which is all you can do.

Her head coach, Kati Mobley, has seen Black grow over the past couple of years. She relies on Black for not only what she can do on the court, but also for her leadership.

“You know, I’ve had her for the last couple of years, and she’s really bought in to what we’re trying to do. She’s shows up, plays hard, and is really there for her teammates. She’s done what we’ve asked her to do,” Mobley said.

And what she’s cherished the most over her time at Bozeman speaks volumes about her character.

“Probably just the relationships that I’ve made with all my teammates. You know, having impacts on the underclassmen is definitely one of the biggest parts I just love about this high school and this program. The opportunities that we get that I don’t think a lot of other places get,” Black said.

But for now, she’s primed for the last run of her high school career. And if she’s proven anything, it’s that you can count on her to come up big.

