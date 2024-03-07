State C girls: Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, Twin Bridges win to set up anticipated rematch in semifinals

GREAT FALLS — Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale and Twin Bridges opened the Class C girls basketball state tournament Thursday with convincing wins at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls.

The Mavericks topped Roberts 72-45 and the Falcons rolled over Big Sandy 57-38 to advance to the semifinal round. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale and Twin Bridges will play a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Friday. That game will be a rematch of the 2023 State C title game. Roberts and Big Sandy will meet in a loser-out game at 9:30 a.m.

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 72, Roberts 45

The undefeated Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Mavericks used a big third quarter to pull away from Roberts in a 72-45 win, advancing to the State C semifinals for a fourth consecutive season.

After a competitive first half saw the Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale holding just a 30-28 lead, the Mavericks exploded in the third quarter outscoring the Rockets 25-5 in the frame before cruising to a win in the final eight minutes. The Mavericks outscored the Rockets 42-15 in the second half.

Rocky Mountain College signee Paige Wasson led the Mavericks with 25 points and five steals in the win. Montana State commit Teagan Erickson posted a big stat line with 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Bailee McColley added 12 points off the bench and Shelbi Labrie scored 10 points.

Roberts was led by Montana State signee Taylee Chirrick with 23 points on 7-of-23 shooting, eight rebounds and four assists. Chirrick had 16 first half points to keep the game close. Laynee Holdbrook scored 14 points for the Rockets in defeat.

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale will face Twin Bridges in the semifinals, 6 p.m. on Friday. The two teams played earlier in the season, with the Mavericks winning 53-41 - their smallest margin of victory this season. Roberts will head to the consolation bracket to face Big Sandy.

TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale topped Roberts 72-45 in the first round of the State C tournament.

Twin Bridges 57, Big Sandy 38

Allie Dale scored 23 points, including 19 in the first half to help (1W) Twin Bridges roll to an easy 57-38 win over (2N) Big Sandy in the first round of the State C tournament.

Dale was 8-of-18 from the field and added nine rebounds and five steals in the win. Ayla Janzen scored 10 points, while Kyle Pancost recorded nine points and 15 rebounds. Eva Yeadon led the Pioneers with 19 points, but Big Sandy only shot 12-of-47 from the field for a 25.5% clip.

Twin Bridges outrebounded Big Sandy 42-29, and held the Pioneers to just 10 points in the first half.

The win sets up a rematch with Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale in the State C semifinals at 6 p.m. on Friday. The Mavericks handed the Falcons their only loss of the season back in December. The two teams faced off in the 2023 State C title game, with Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale winning 59-26.

Big Sandy moves to the consolation bracket to face Roberts at 9:30 a.m.

TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Twin Bridges beat Big Sandy 57-38 to move to the State C semifinals.

This story will be updated.

