State C girls: Box Elder beats Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale in instant classic

(2N) Box Elder 58, (2E) Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 53

GREAT FALLS — Kyla Momberg scored 30 points and the Box Elder girls topped Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 58-53 in an instant classic to secure a spot in Saturday’s State C championship.

It marks Box Elder’s third trip to the title game in the last five seasons.

“It was a great game from start to finish, I thought both teams battled hard,” said Lady Bears coach Joel Rosette. “It’s tough. Both teams deserved to win, but there’s got to be a loser. We’re fortunate to come out on top.”

The game was close through out with Box Elder’s shotmaking matching up against North Country’s size and athleticism.

Momberg, who was a freshman when Box Elder won a title in 2019, was instant offense for the Bears defense. The senior guard scored 21 points in the first half alone, keeping Box Elder in the game when the Mavericks went on some early runs.

“Thursday (against Melstone) she wasn’t able to do what she liked,” Rosette said. “She came out pretty hungry to prove herself and I think she did that tonight.”

Though Momberg was the offensive star, the rest of the Bears contributed to the gritty win. Angela Goper scored 10 points, and the bench provided a defensive spark against the balanced Mavericks team.

“We usually run 10 deep, every one of our girls that was in there did something,” Rosette said. “We talk about it all year, that’s what championship teams do. Everybody gets their chance, they make a play.”

The Mavericks, state runners-up in 2021, were led by 6-2 sophomore Teagan Erickson who scored 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Jaycee Erickson led North Country in scoring with 16 points, converting 10-of-13 free throws. Paige Wasson scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds.

North Country is one of the top defensive teams in the state, but it didn’t matter what they threw at Momberg whose fearless drives into the paint usually ended with a basket or a pass to an open teammate.