State B girls: Bigfork pulls away for first-round win, Huntley Project moves to semifinals

GREAT FALLS — The State B basketball tournament tipped off at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls on Thursday, with eight first round games. The Three Forks boys and Colstrip girls did not make the tournament field, so there is guaranteed to be a new state champion when trophies are handed out on Saturday night.

Bigfork 52, Baker 38

The undefeated Bigfork girls withstood a steep challenge from Baker, but pulled away in the second half for a 52-38 win.

The Spartans answered the Valkyries shot for shot in the first half, heading to the break with a 22-21 lead before Bigfork outscored them 15-5 in the third quarter to take a lead they would not relinquish.

Braeden Gunlock scored a game high 18 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and recorded six steals to pace Bigfork. Scout Nadeau added 12 points, while Paeten Gunlock put on a defensive clinic with eight steals. The Valkyries as a team had 22 steals and forced 32 turnovers.

Hope Gonsioroski led Baker with 11 points and six rebounds, but the Spartans shot just 26.4% from the field. Freshman star Madison O'Connor was held to just seven points on 2-of-14 from the field, turning the ball over 12 times.

Bigfork will advance to face the winner of Wolf Point and Huntley Project in the State B semifinals on Friday at 6:30 p.m., while Baker will look to stay alive in the consolation bracket.

TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports The Bigfork girls break the huddle.

Huntley Project 70, Wolf Point 28

The Huntley Project girls rolled into the State B semifinals with a 70-28 win over Wolf Point in the first round.

Paige Lofing led all scorers with 25 points and eight rebounds. She had 18 points in the first half alone. Lilly Zimmer added 13 points and six rebounds in the winning effort.

Only four Wolf Point players scored, led by Sierra Hamilton with 16 points. As a team, Wolf Point only made 12-of-58 field goals for a 20-percent clip. The Red Devils out-rebounded the Wolves 46-29.

Huntley Project will move on to face Bigfork, Friday at 6:30 p.m., while Wolf Point gets a date with Baker in Friday morning loser-out action.

UP NEXT

Malta vs. Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Big Timber vs. Missoula Loyola, 8 p.m.

(This article will be updated throughout the day)

