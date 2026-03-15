State B basketball: Updates and highlights from the girls championship

BOZEMAN — We're back courtside at Worthington Arena on the campus of Montana State University for Championship Saturday of the Class B state basketball tournament. The morning loser-out and third-place games are finished:



Florence 67, Ennis 51, loser out

Missoula Loyola 54, Glasgow 42, loser out

Missoula Loyola 61, Florence 47, third place

Follow along here for live scores, highlights, and reaction from the boys championship with Luke Shelton, Jonny Walker and Greg Rachac.

Updated scores and pairings from the Class B state tournaments

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7:15 p.m. | Student section notes

Both student sections came to support their teams tonight, and Baker's student section features some eye-catching signs.

Multiple signs refer to Spartans senior Madison O'Connor as the "Powerade Player of the Year" — likely in reference to Missoula Loyola's Spencer Laird being named Montana's girls basketball Gatorade Player of the Year yesterday.

MTN Sports/Luke Shelton A sign featuring Spartans senior Madison O'Connor in the Baker student section

Another sign wishes Spartans junior Avery O'Connor a happy birthday. What a birthday present a win tonight would be for O'Connor — that is if Malta doesn't blow out her candles early.

7:11 p.m. | One quarter down, three to go

Baker leads Malta 12-7 after one quarter of action. Sisters Madison and Avery O'Connor have combined for all 12 of the Spartans' points — Madison has 8; Avery has 4.

Just as every other team Baker has faced this tournament, Malta has struggled at times to break the Spartans' full-court press. Getting the ball cleanly over halfcourt will be key to a potential M-Ettes run.

6:56 p.m. | Let's get ready to rumble

The State B girls championship game is officially underway. Madison O'Connor won the opening tipoff for Baker. Spartans couldn't convert on their first possession, but Malta scored a quick 2 on theirs.

M-Ettes lead 2-0 after one possession each.

6:32 p.m. | Get your popcorn ready

(1S) Baker and (1N) Malta have taken the floor for warmups. Tipoff between the Spartans and M-Ettes will be in about 25 minutes — and one of them will be crowned the Class B state champion about an hour and half after that.

But for now, let's revisit how both teams got here.

Baker rolled into the State B tournament with an undefeated record. The Spartans are in the state title game for the third year in a row — finishing as state runner-ups last year and winning it all two years ago.

Malta won the Northern B crown to advance to the state tournament. The M-Ettes now find themselves in the state title game for the first time since 2017 and are looking to retake the Class B throne for the first time since 2016.