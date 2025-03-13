State AA girls: Skyview, West to meet in crosstown semifinal

BOZEMAN — The State AA girls basketball tournament tipped off in Bozeman with eight teams vying to make to Saturday night's state title games. While Billings West and Bozeman Gallatin are the favorites with identical 18-1 records, plenty of talented contenders have designs on state hardware.

Billings Skyview 51, Missoula Hellgate 43

In a rematch of the 2024 Class AA state title game, Billings Skyview (13-8) topped Missoula Hellgate (13-7) 51-43 to advance to Friday’s semifnals.

The game started slowly with the teams tied at 5-5 after the first quarter and Skyview up 16-15 at halftime.

But offense would pick up in a game that remained tight throughout, featuring eight ties and 13 lead changes. No team led by more than four points until the fourth quarter when Kiki Lonebear hit several big shots en route to a game high 24 points and six rebounds. Lonebear also shot 9-of-16 from the field and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

"Kiki, we know even if she's missing early, there's a string coming, and there's a string of 3 or 4 big ones that are coming tonight,” said Skyview head coach Randy Chase. "I thought those threes late in that quarter were huge, and it kind of led us to that victory. We got the lead extended enough where we could slow down and run some clock."

Rae Smart also had a big game for the Falcons with 18 points and nine rebounds. Gianna Passuccio led the Knights with 15 points, while Elly Reed added 13 in the loss.

The Skyview Falcons went undefeated last year en rotue to their second state title in three seasons, but after losing two-time Gatorade Player of the Year Breanna Williams, expectations were lower this year on the way to a No. 3 seed at the state tournament.

But a tournament opening win has the Falcons headed to the semifinals for a fourth straight season, and a belief that the team can make a run.

“We're really motivated. We really harp on our defense because that's what won us a lot of games last year and this year,” Lonebear said. “Just working as a team, getting that stop and then finding the open person on offense, whether it's me hitting a shot, getting it to the post, or kicking it out. It's just a team thing.”

Billings Skyview will advance to face Billings West in Friday’s 6:30 p.m. semifinal, while Hellgate will face Helena High at 12 p.m.

TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports The Billings Skyview girls topped Missoula Hellgate 51-43 in a rematch of the 2024 State AA title game.

Billings West 70, Helena 49

The No. 1 ranked Billings West Bears (19-1) took their time to get going, but when they did they made it look easy in a 70-49 win over Helena High (12-9) in the first round of the Class AA tournament.

West led from wire-to-wire but Helena kept it close until mid-way through the third quarter. After a 6-0 Bengal run cut the lead to 31-27, the Bears reeled off 17 straight points to push the lead to 21 points and put the game out of reach. Reagan Soucy and Reese Enderson each led the way with 19 points apiece in the win.

“I thought it was too close and knew we had to lock in,” said Soucy “So when I was open and they were sagging off I said let me hit the three, and when they stepped up on me I hit Reese and she used the mismatches to score.”

Brooklyn Pierce added eight points and 10 rebounds in the win to help West out-rebounded Helena 35-23. The Bears used 16 offensive rebounds to score 19 second chance points.

Helena High was paced by Madi Todorovich who scored 21 points in the loss. McKenna Pipinich added nine points and three steals.

When things start clicking for West, the Bears are among the most dangerous teams in the state.

"I think when you're in the zone, everything else kind of goes away,” Soucy said. "And it truly is just you and your teammates on the court, you don't even look at the jersey that you're playing against. It's just you and your teammates. And I love that.”

Billings West will move on to face crosstown rival Billings Skyview in the semifinals on Friday at 6:30 p.m., after claiming both regular season contests against the Falcons. The last game they played, a 65-56 game at Skyview, was very competitive.

“I think the last time we played them we let them hang around too long and didn’t show out true colors,” Enderson said. “But this time around we’re going to show them.”

Helena High will face Western AA opponent Missoula Hellgate in the consolation bracket at 12 p.m.

TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Billings West used a 17-0 third quarter fun to pull away from Helena 70-49

This story will be updated

