Photos: State AA girls basketball tournament tips off in Missoula

Photos from the first round of the Class AA girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024.

Missoula Big Sky vs. Billings West girls Billings West defeated Missoula Big Sky in the first round of the Class AA girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Missoula Big Sky vs. Billings West girls Billings West defeated Missoula Big Sky in the first round of the Class AA girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Missoula Big Sky vs. Billings West girls Billings West defeated Missoula Big Sky in the first round of the Class AA girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Kourtney Grossman Billings West senior Kourtney Grossman (with ball) looks for room against Missoula Big Sky in the first round of the Class AA girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Missoula Big Sky vs. Billings West girls Billings West defeated Missoula Big Sky in the first round of the Class AA girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Missoula Big Sky vs. Billings West girls Billings West defeated Missoula Big Sky in the first round of the Class AA girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Missoula Big Sky vs. Billings West girls Billings West defeated Missoula Big Sky in the first round of the Class AA girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Missoula Big Sky vs. Billings West girls Billings West defeated Missoula Big Sky in the first round of the Class AA girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Missoula Big Sky vs. Billings West girls Billings West defeated Missoula Big Sky in the first round of the Class AA girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Missoula Big Sky vs. Billings West girls Billings West defeated Missoula Big Sky in the first round of the Class AA girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Missoula Big Sky vs. Billings West girls Billings West defeated Missoula Big Sky in the first round of the Class AA girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Missoula Big Sky vs. Billings West girls Billings West defeated Missoula Big Sky in the first round of the Class AA girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Billings Skyview vs. Kalispell Glacier girls basketball Billings Skyview defeated Kalispell Glacier in the first round of the Class AA girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Billings Skyview vs. Kalispell Glacier girls basketball Billings Skyview defeated Kalispell Glacier in the first round of the Class AA girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Billings Skyview vs. Kalispell Glacier girls basketball Billings Skyview defeated Kalispell Glacier in the first round of the Class AA girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Billings Skyview vs. Kalispell Glacier girls basketball Billings Skyview defeated Kalispell Glacier in the first round of the Class AA girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Billings Skyview vs. Kalispell Glacier girls basketball Billings Skyview defeated Kalispell Glacier in the first round of the Class AA girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Billings Skyview vs. Kalispell Glacier girls basketball Billings Skyview defeated Kalispell Glacier in the first round of the Class AA girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Billings Skyview vs. Kalispell Glacier girls basketball Billings Skyview defeated Kalispell Glacier in the first round of the Class AA girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

