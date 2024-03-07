Photos: State AA girls basketball tournament tips off in Missoula
Photos from the first round of the Class AA girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024.
Billings West defeated Missoula Big Sky in the first round of the Class AA girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024. Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Billings West senior Kourtney Grossman (with ball) looks for room against Missoula Big Sky in the first round of the Class AA girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024. Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Billings Skyview defeated Kalispell Glacier in the first round of the Class AA girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024. Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports