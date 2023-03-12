Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Girls Basketball

Actions

State A girls: Havre three-peats with victory over Hardin

Havre Blue Ponies win third-straight State A Girls Championship.
Posted at 10:01 PM, Mar 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 00:01:50-05

BOZEMAN — The dynasty continues for the Havre.

With a 17-point win over Hardin in the State A Championship, Saturday marked three-straight crowns for the Blue Ponies and five over the last six years.

However, before any trophies were hoisted in Saturday's 74-57 win, Havre had to crawl back from quite the first-quarter deficit.

With 4:21 remaining in the first frame, Hardin's Dierra Takes Enemy capped off a 7-0 run for the Lady Bulldogs with a short jumper to lead by eight, 12-4.

Hardin led by as much as nine points in the first quarter, but two back-to-back three-pointers from Havre freshman Amaya Jarvis tied the game at 17.

Havre didn't take their first lead of the night until 3:46 remaining in the first half. Avery Carlson, who scored 11 of her 14 points in the second quarter, drew an And-1 after an offensive rebound and completed the three-point play to give the Blue Ponies a one-point edge, 24-23.

With a 32-26 advantage at the half, Havre never relinquished their lead despite letting the Lady Bulldogs get within six points during the final frame.

Havre had four scorers finish in double-figures: Yelena Miller (21), Amaya Jarvis (18), Avery Carlson (14), and Sierra Parker (12).

Dierra Takes Enemy led Hardin with 19 points and eight rebounds, while Katerena Morrison added 14 points.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119