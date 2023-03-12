State A girls: Havre three-peats with victory over Hardin

BOZEMAN — The dynasty continues for the Havre.

With a 17-point win over Hardin in the State A Championship, Saturday marked three-straight crowns for the Blue Ponies and five over the last six years.

That’s a three-peat for Havre! 👑👑👑



The Blue Ponies route Hardin in a 17-point victory to claim the State A Championship, 74-57. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/Ttpkaijg60 — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) March 12, 2023

However, before any trophies were hoisted in Saturday's 74-57 win, Havre had to crawl back from quite the first-quarter deficit.

With 4:21 remaining in the first frame, Hardin's Dierra Takes Enemy capped off a 7-0 run for the Lady Bulldogs with a short jumper to lead by eight, 12-4.

Hardin led by as much as nine points in the first quarter, but two back-to-back three-pointers from Havre freshman Amaya Jarvis tied the game at 17.

Havre didn't take their first lead of the night until 3:46 remaining in the first half. Avery Carlson, who scored 11 of her 14 points in the second quarter, drew an And-1 after an offensive rebound and completed the three-point play to give the Blue Ponies a one-point edge, 24-23.

With a 32-26 advantage at the half, Havre never relinquished their lead despite letting the Lady Bulldogs get within six points during the final frame.

Havre had four scorers finish in double-figures: Yelena Miller (21), Amaya Jarvis (18), Avery Carlson (14), and Sierra Parker (12).

Dierra Takes Enemy led Hardin with 19 points and eight rebounds, while Katerena Morrison added 14 points.