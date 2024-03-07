State A girls: Havre, Billings Central to add another chapter to rivalry in semis

BUTTE — What would a Class A girls state tournament be without a matchup between perennial contenders Havre and Billings Central? Different, that's for sure.

The Blue Ponies and Rams made their meeting a reality — again — by winning first-round games at this year's tourney at the Civic Center on Friday. Central dug deep to beat Frenchtown 49-48 in overtime while Havre was methodical in its 54-44 win over Browning.

Central and Havre will clash at the state tournament for the fifth straight season. Havre has won the past three meetings, including title-game wins in 2021 and 2022. This time it will be for a berth in the championship.

Havre is chasing a four-peat and looking to become the first girls basketball team since Fairfield (2011-14) do pull of that feat. Central is chasing its first title since sharing it with Hardin in the COVID-shortened year of 2020, and its first outright crown since 2012.

Billings Central 49, Frenchtown 48, OT

Central got a huge lift from Ryen Hadley, whose 22 points and 8-for-10 showing from the foul line were critical. Hadley's corner 3 with 2:01 left in overtime brought the Rams within cut into a five-point deficit, and her free throw with 1:04 remaining gave Central its first lead of the game, 47-46.

The game was decided at the foul line. After Ryan Lucier tied it 47-47 at the stripe for Frenchtown with 43.5 ticks left, Coral Old Bull answered with two more free throws for the Rams, who then led 49-47 with :11.7 to play.

The Broncs' Maya Skinner then hit 1 of 2 from the stripe with :8.4 left; Frenchtown's Mason Quinn got the rebound, but a couple attempts at a winning shot went for naught.

Central shot just 22.8% from the floor but hit 18 of 27 free throws to keep pace on the scoreboard and negate Quinn's double double of 14 points and 13 rebounds and Madi Kaufman's 25-point effort for Frenchtown. The Broncs shot 12 for 19 from the line — Kaufman made 11 of those — but went the final 5:28 of the fourth quarter without a field goal.

The Broncs turned the ball over 25 times while Central coughed it up 21 times.

Havre 54, Browning 44

In its quest for a fourth straight state title, Havre started on the right foot by taking a 14-point lead at the end of the first quarter, 24-9. That lead eventually ballooned to 21 points in the second quarter and the Blue Ponies were in command.

It was a balanced effort: Ariana Gary led Havre with 13 points and eight rebounds. Sierra Parker had 10 points and six rebounds and Amaya Gary contributed 10 points and six boards. Gary had 12 of her points in the first half.

Tierra Parker added eight points and Ela Harbor had seven as the Blue Ponies won their fourth straight postseason game after winning the Eastern A divisional two weeks ago.

Browning matched the Blue Ponies stride for stride after halftime and got as close as nine points, but their first-quarter hole the Indians found themselves in was too great. Teslin Trombley and Josey Michael each had eight points for Browning, while Natalee St. Goddard pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.

This story will be updated.