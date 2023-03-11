State A girls: Hardin holds off Laurel, heads back to championship game

BOZEMAN — BOZEMAN — Hardin advanced to the Class A girls state championship game Friday with a 76-71 semifinal victory over Eastern division rival Laurel at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

The Bulldogs are back in the title round for the first time since 2020, which was the last of four straight trips to the championship game. Hardin is seeking its first title since 1994.

Hardin 76, Laurel 71

In the third matchup of the season between Hardin and Laurel, Dierra Takes Enemy led all scorers with 24 points while teammate Katerena Morrison cashed in 20.

Despite a valiant effort by the Locomotives, which included 21 points from Emma Timm and 18 from Alyse Aby, they fell into the consolation bracket and will play at 9 a.m. on Saturday.