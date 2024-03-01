Southern C girls: Custer-Hysham, Broadus win by double digits to get into semifinals

MILES CITY — Custer-Hysham and Broadus won quarterfinal games Thursday at the Southern C girls basketball divisional tournament to join Melstone and Roberts in Friday's semifinal round.

Custer-Hysham defeated Plenty Coups 61-47 Thursday, while Broadus got a 51-36 win over Harlowton-Ryegate. Melstone and Roberts advanced to the semifinals with Wednesday wins.

Custer-Hysham 61, Plenty Coups 47

Custer-Hysham pulled away from Plenty Coups in the second half to grab a 61-47 win in the quarterfinal round of the Southern C girls basketball divisional tournament Wednesday.

The Rebels, who outscored the Warriors 36-21 after halftime, were led by Tavee Duncan's 20 points. Olivia Yochum (11 points) and Reagan Fink (10) also finished in double figures for Custer-Hysham, which advanced to the semifinal round with the win. The Rebels will play Broadus at 8 p.m. Friday.

Caroline Monroy scored 16 points and Brynecia Hugs had 14 for Plenty Coups. The Warriors slip into loser-out play with the loss and will meet Harlowton-Ryegate at 12 p.m. Friday.

Broadus 51, Harlowton-Ryegate 36

Three players scored in double figures as Broadus earned a 51-36 quarterfinal win over Harlowton-Ryegate Thursday at the Southern C girls basketball divisional tournament.

The Hawks actually trailed 18-9 after the first quarter but then held the Engineers to just one point in the second quarter to take a 26-19 lead into halftime. They extended the lead from there.

Mia Mader led Broadus with a game-high 12 points, while Maddie Zimmer and Zeason Schaffer each added 11. The Hawks will play Custer-Hysham in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday.

The Engineers, who will play Plenty Coups in a loser-out game at 12 p.m. Friday, were led by Grace Anderson's eight points and 10 rebounds.