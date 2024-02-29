Southern C girls: Harlowton-Ryegate edges Bridger; Melstone, Roberts roll into semifinals

MILES CITY — Harlowton-Ryegate edged Bridger 38-34 to start the Southern C girls basketball divisional tournament Wednesday.

Melstone and Roberts followed with lopsided wins over Ekalaka and Wibaux, respectively. Melstone cruised to a 59-18 win, while Roberts rolled to a 70-39 win.

Harlowton-Ryegate 38, Bridger 34

Harlowton-Ryegate built a double-digit lead and then held off Bridger for a 38-34 win Wednesday to kick off the Southern C girls basketball divisional tournament.

The Engineers led 19-12 at halftime and 27-16 going to the fourth quarter before hanging on for the four-point win. Seven players scored for Harlowton-Ryegate, with Cindy Power, Addi Gaugler and Azarai Davis each scoring seven points to lead the way.

Nikki Roberts had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Bridger.

Both teams are back in action Thursday, with Harlowton-Ryegate facing Broadus in a quarterfinal game at 5 p.m. and Bridger meeting Wibaux in a loser-out game at 8 p.m.

Melstone 59, Ekalaka 18

Sisters Maggie and Avery Eike combined for 26 points as Melstone cruised to a 59-18 quarterfinal win over Ekalaka at the Southern C girls basketball divisional tournament Wednesday.

Emme Myhre scored a game-high 17 points for the Broncs, while Maggie Eike had 16 and Avery Eike added 10. Myhre also had eight rebounds, and Avery Eike had seven. Melstone limited Ekalaka to just six made field goals in the game.

The Bulldogs were led by Kendra Tooke's eight points and nine rebounds.

With the win, Melstone advances to the semifinal round. The Broncs will play Roberts at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Ekalaka, meanwhile, will next play a loser-out game at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Roberts 70, Wibaux 39

Taylee Chirrick nearly had a triple-double in helping Roberts to a 70-39 quarterfinal win over Wibaux at the Southern C girls basketball divisional tournament Wednesday.

Taylee Chirrick, a Montana State University signee, had 44 points, 19 rebounds and eight steals, while TJ Chirrick added 15 points and eight rebounds as the Rockets cruised into the semifinals. They will play Melstone at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Wibaux, which got 16 points from Grace Begger and 12 from Abby Begger, falls to the consolation bracket with the loss and will face Bridger in a loser-out game at 8 p.m. Thursday.