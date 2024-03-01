Southern B girls: Baker, Jefferson join Ennis, Huntley Project in semifinals

BILLINGS — The semifinals are set at the Southern B girls divisional basketball tournament as Baker and Jefferson advanced with victories Thursday at First Interstate Arena.

Baker topped Columbus 66-48 while Jefferson held off Lodge Grass 63-60. The Spartans and Panthers join Ennis and Huntley Project — who won first-round games on Wednesday — in Friday's semifinals.

Baker 66, Columbus 48

Madison O'Connor fashioned a double double of 25 points and 13 rebounds — with eight assists — as Baker put away Columbus 66-48 in the first round.

O'Connor hit 5 of 8 3-pointers and also had six steals in the Spartans' victory. Avery O'Connor added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Columbus was led by Katelyn Hamilton's 17 points. Tori Beck added 10 for the Cougars, who will look to stay alive in loser-out action.

Jefferson 63, Lodge Grass 60

A 12-point first-quarter lead was the catalyst for Jefferson in its 63-60 victory over Lodge Grass.

Ryian Eveland led the Panthers with 20 points and nine rebounds and MacKenzie Layng added 18 points. Jaida Jurenka scored 11 points and Cameron Toney had nine.

Lodge Grass, which will face Columbus in a loser-out game Friday, got 15 points from Tailee Bird and 14 from Jasmine Half. Kevee Rogers scored 11 points.