Southern B girls: Lodge Grass, Ennis win close games on first day, Huntley Project cruises

BILLINGS — The Southern B girls basketball divisional tournament started Wednesday with Lodge Grass, Ennis and Huntley Project earning wins at First Interstate Arena.

Lodge Grass defeated Shepherd 55-50, Ennis edged Big Timber 42-40 and Huntley Project dominated Manhattan 56-26.

Lodge Grass 55, Shepherd 50

Lodge Grass rallied past Shepherd for a 55-50 win to kick off the Southern B girls basketball divisional tournament Wednesday at First Interstate Arena.

Trailing 39-25 after three quarters, Lodge Grass erupted for 20 points in the fourth quarter to get the win. The Indians were led by Kevee Rogers with 16 points, seven of which came at the free throw line. Jasmine Half added 10 points, making 5 of 6 free throws. As a team, Lodge Grass made 14 of 18 free throws in the game.

Breelyn Fulton scored 13 points and Molly Gilbert had 10 to lead Shepherd, which will next play Big Timber in a loser-out game at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Lodge Grass will meet Jefferson in a quarterfinal game at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Ennis 42, Big Timber 40

Ennis survived a back-and-forth game with Big Timber to get a 42-40 win in the quarterfinal round of the Southern B girls basketball divisional tournament Wednesday at First Interstate Arena.

Marissa Snider had 23 points, six rebounds and six steals for the Mustangs, while Mikendra Ledgerwood scored 11 points and Megan Knack grabbed 12 rebounds, including eight offensive.

Kameryn Ketcham had 16 points and Laney Ketcham had 11 for Big Timber, but the Herders turned the ball over 26 times. Ennis scored 22 points off Big Timber turnovers.

With the win, Ennis advances to the semifinal round, where it will play Huntley Project at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Big Timber falls to loser-out play and will face Shepherd at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Huntley Project 56, Manhattan 26

Huntley Project looked the part of state title contender Wednesday, rolling past Manhattan 56-26 in a quarterfinal game at the Southern B girls basketball divisional tournament at First Interstate Arena.

The Red Devils built a 21-14 lead at halftime but blew the game open in the third quarter, outscoring the Tigers 21-0 in the period. Manhattan turned the ball over 34 times in the game, leading to 37 Huntley Project points. Maddison Akins paced the Red Devils with 15 points, and Sannah Windy Boy had 11. Nine different players scored for Huntley Project.

Camdyn Holgate had a team-high seven points for Manhattan, which falls to the consolation bracket with the loss. The Tigers will play a loser-out game at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Huntley Project is into the semifinal round, where it will meet Ennis at 7:30 p.m. Friday.