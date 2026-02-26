Northern C girls: Turner continuing historic season with quarterfinal win

GREAT FALLS — The Northern C tournament continued Thursday with the remainder of the quarterfinal match-ups. And though the field is missing perennial powers like Roy-Winifred, D-G-S-G, Winnett-Grass Range and Fort Benton, who are all playing in different divisions, the Northern C is still a dogfight.

Turner 48, Power-Dutton-Brady 28

Turner’s historic season continued Wednesday as the Tornadoes used a dominant fourth quarter to pull away from Power-Dutton-Brady for a 48-28 victory.

Turner girls continue historic season with quarterfinal win

The District 9C champions — earning that title for the first time in 40 years — found themselves in a tight battle early. Turner led 13-10 after the first quarter, and the Titans trimmed the deficit to just two points at halftime before the Tornadoes regained control in the second half.

Bridget Reed led all scorers with 16 points, adding 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals in a strong all-around performance. Natali Richman and Ali Doyle each added 10 points, while Abby Grabofsky chipped in nine.

Turner forced 33 turnovers and recorded 20 steals as a team.

Zoey Schoonover led the Titans with seven points, while Kayley Chapman Roberts added six points and nine rebounds.

With the victory, the Tornadoes move on to the semifinals against Belt.

