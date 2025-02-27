Northern C girls: Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine, Belt move to semifinals

GREAT FALLS — The second day of the Northern C girls basketball divisional tournament tipped off Thursday. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine and Belt advanced to the semifinals, with Roy-Winifred set to face Chester-Joplin-Inverness later.

DGSG 49, Fort Benton 34

Briella Becker scored 19 points and the Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine girls pulled away from Fort Benton late for a 49-34 win to advance at the Northern C tournament.

The Bearcats, District 8C champions, fell behind 4-0 early and trailed 10-8 after the first quarter before taking the lead in the second quarter and never relinquishing it.

Fort Benton’s Lilly Ferris led all scorers with 21 points, and teammate Angeline Riener added 10 points, as the duo combined for 31 of the Longhorns’ 34 points.

Freshman twins Emma and Ella Smith added 10 and six points, respectively, for DGSG. The Bearcats advance to face Big Sandy in the Northern C semifinals on Friday at 4 p.m.

Fort Benton will face Cascade Friday at 8 a.m. in loser-out action. Cascade defeated Simms 58-38 in a loser-out game Thursday morning.

Belt 63, Augusta 25

The Belt girls are no strangers to success at the Northern C tournament in Great Falls, and added another dominant win to their resume with a 63-25 win over Augusta in the first round.

Aaliyah Gaylord and McKenzie Pogany led the way for the Huskies with 16 points apiece. They were joined in double figures by Dezirae Goodman with 13 points. The Huskies recorded 18 team steals and forced 25 turnovers.

Hattie Orem was the only Augusta player in double figures with 11 points in the loss. The Elks only converted 9-of-38 shots from the field, while Belt shot 25-of-50.

Belt will move on to face the winner of Chester-Joplin-Inverness and Roy-Winifred in the semifinals on Friday at 5:30 p.m., Augusta will face the loser of that game at 9:30 a.m.

This story will be updated

