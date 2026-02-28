Northern C girls: Belt back in title game with semifinal win over Turner

GREAT FALLS — It's semifinal Friday at the Northern C divisional tournament in Great Falls.

The Belt girls took down District 9C champ Turner to earn a spot in Saturday's championship game. District 10C champ Chester Joplin-Inverness took on Box Elder in the other semifinal.

Belt 48, Turner 31

Belt turned a tight first quarter into a runaway semifinal Friday night, overwhelming upstart Turner 48-31 at the Northern C tournament to punch its ticket to the divisional title game.

Turner held an 8-7 lead after one, but the Huskies flipped the game in the second quarter. Belt outscored the Tornadoes 20-1 in the period, part of a 19-point scoring run, to take a commanding 27-9 lead into halftime . Turner never recovered.

Aaliyah Gaylord provided the spark, knocking down five three-pointers and finishing with a game-high 15 points. She buried 12 of those in the first half, shooting 5 of 8 from beyond the arc . June Bock added nine points off the bench on 4-of-7 shooting, while Zoe Holum chipped in six points and Destinee Goodman finished with five.

Belt’s defense did the rest. The Huskies held Turner to 10-of-38 shooting (26.3%) from the field and just 6 of 23 inside the arc , while forcing 16 turnovers. Belt also won the rebounding battle 34-31.

Bridget Reed led Turner with 15 points and seven rebounds, adding three steals. Natali Richman contributed six points and a team-high eight rebounds.

With the win, Belt advances to Saturday’s Northern C championship game, where the Huskies will have a chance to secure a return trip to the state tournament for the first time since 2022. Turner — fresh off its first 9C title in 40 years — drops into the consolation bracket to face North Star in a loser-out matchup.

This article will be updated

