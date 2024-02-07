No.4 Helena High girls race past Missoula Sentinel in final home game of season

HELENA — It was senior night Tuesday for Helena High girls basketball players Avery Kraft, Kylie Gardipee, Ashley Koenig and Evelynn Nielson, and they celebrated with a 59-42 smashing of the Missoula Sentinel lady Spartans.

The Bengals' Madi Torodovich led all scorers with 24 points while Kraft and Kylie Gardipee each added 12. No. 4 Helena led 22-11 after the first quarter, even though Sentinel’s Kaitlyn Hammett made a buzzer-beating shot from just inside the 3-point line to go down.

The Bengals took a a double-digit lead of 33-20 into the halftime break, and the lead continued to swell in the third and fourth quarters.

Sentinel's senior duo of Emily McElmurry (11 points) and Mo Mastro (12 points) each scored in double-figures.

With the win, Helena improved its overall record to 10-3 while Sentinel fell to 7-8.